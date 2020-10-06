Govt mulls to prepare database of returnees, stranded migrant workers

The expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry has taken an initiative to register the names of all the returnees, stranded migrant workers, who couldn’t leave the country due to COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to help them return to their workplaces, reports BSS.

Various initiatives have been taken by the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry and the foreign ministry to increase the expiry date of visas and increase the number of flights for workers, who wish to return to their workplaces, an official release said on Tuesday.