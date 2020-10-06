Govt mulls to prepare database of returnees, stranded migrant workers

Prothom Alo English Desk
Stranded Bangladeshi workers gather outside of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines office, demanding flight tickets to go back to Saudi Arabia, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 24 September 2020
Stranded Bangladeshi workers gather outside of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines office, demanding flight tickets to go back to Saudi Arabia, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 24 September 2020Reuters

The expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry has taken an initiative to register the names of all the returnees, stranded migrant workers, who couldn’t leave the country due to COVID-19 pandemic, aiming to help them return to their workplaces, reports BSS.

Various initiatives have been taken by the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment ministry and the foreign ministry to increase the expiry date of visas and increase the number of flights for workers, who wish to return to their workplaces, an official release said on Tuesday.

Many workers’ visas or work permits have already expired, it added.

The information obtained through the registration process will be used in carrying out diplomatic efforts and relevant activities.

All the workers, who wish to return to their respective workplaces abroad, are requested to register their names online immediately at the link of BMET website (www.old.bmet.gov.bd/BMET/returnMigrant).

The registration can be done without any fee.

