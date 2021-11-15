Govt plans to hold population, housing census 24-30 Dec: Mannan

The census, which is usually conducted once in a decade, provides complete data on the overall population, its composition, workforce, density, housing and other socio-economic indicators vital for formulating economic and other policies.
The last census was conducted in 2011 when the country's population stood at 151.7 million (15.17 crore), with the population growing at 1.37 per cent per annum.
Currently, the estimated population is 168 million (16.8 crore), according to the Bangladesh Economic Review 2021.
In Bangladesh, the first population census was conducted in 1974. Subsequently, the population and housing censuses were held in 1981, 1991, 2001, and 2011.
In October 2019, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved a Taka 17.6 billion project for the population and housing census.
However, the BBS could not hold the census as per the scheduled timeframe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In January 2021, it pushed back further the date to 25-31 October.