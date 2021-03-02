Govt prioritises food, housing, vaccination: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the government is now prioritising people’s livelihood, food, housing and vaccination in this Covid-19 pandemic time alongside the ongoing development agendas.

“Our main thinking is that the people would not face any suffering for food, housing and medical treatment due to coronavirus, rather they (people) can continue their livelihood smoothly without any economic hardship,” she said.

The prime minister made this remark while chairing the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at NEC Conference Room in City’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Referring to the ongoing abnormal situation rendered worldwide by the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, she said her government wants to lay more emphasis on food, housing and vaccination apart from other issues as all development works are not needed to be materialised immediately.