Govt signs deal to collect 30m COVID-19 vaccine doses

Prothom Alo English Desk
The government on Sunday signed an agreement with Serum Institute of India Pvt Limited for procuring COVID-19 vaccine, reports UNB.

Under the deal, Bangladesh will import 30 million doses of SARS-Cov-2 AZD 1222 (Oxford/Astrazeneca Vaccine), (5 million in each month) from Serum Institute of India in the next six months.

Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, director general (health) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and Nazmul Hassan Papon, managing director of Beximco, signed the agreement in presence of health minister Zahid Maleque in the city's Mohakhali area.

The agreement paper will be sent to the authorities concerned of Serum Institute which has to be sent back by 15 December next.



The agreement signing function was held in the conference room of DGHS at Mohakhali in the city.

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque, senior officials of the health ministry, physicians and representatives of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, among others, were present at the agreement signing ceremony.

"The government is procuring SARS-Cov-2 AZD 1222 (Oxford/Astrazeneca Vaccine) through Serum Institute and it's proved safe during trial in different countries. It's also suitable in our weather," said the health minister.

In the first phases, the government is procuring three crore doses of the vaccine while the rest will be imported in phases within six months, he added. "If everything goes well, then we'll get the vaccine in mid-January next."


Apart from Astrazeneca, the government is discussing with other companies for procuring their COVID-19 vaccines.

On 5 November, the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Serum Institute of India Pvt Limited and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BPL) to get 30 million doses of SARS-Cov-2 AZD 1222 (Oxford/Astrazeneca Vaccine).

Additional secretary to Health Service Division Mostafa Kamal and representatives from Serum Institute and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited of Bangladesh signed the MoU at the health ministry in presence of the health minister.

As per the MoU, Serum institute will provide SARS-Cov-2 AZD 1222 (Oxford/Astrazeneca Vaccine) to Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BPL).

The process to bring Oxford/Astrazeneca Vaccine will start in January next, said Zahid adding that a decision was taken in principle that Serum Institute will provide the vaccine at the same price they would procure.

