Govt signs deal to collect 30m COVID-19 vaccine doses

The agreement signing function was held in the conference room of DGHS at Mohakhali in the city.

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque, senior officials of the health ministry, physicians and representatives of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd, among others, were present at the agreement signing ceremony.

"The government is procuring SARS-Cov-2 AZD 1222 (Oxford/Astrazeneca Vaccine) through Serum Institute and it's proved safe during trial in different countries. It's also suitable in our weather," said the health minister.



In the first phases, the government is procuring three crore doses of the vaccine while the rest will be imported in phases within six months, he added. "If everything goes well, then we'll get the vaccine in mid-January next."

