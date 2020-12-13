Govt spends Tk 450,000 on each COVID patient in ICU: Health minister

The Bangladesh government has spent around Tk 450,000 for the treatment of each COVID-19 patient admitted to intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals and Tk 130,000 on each of those recuperating in general wards, health minister Zahid Maleque claimed on Saturday.

“COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh is under control due to the government’s timely action and with the help of hundreds of health workers, the government has provided free medical services to the people from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the minister said, while addressing a seminar at a city hotel.

From earmarking and increasing the number of dedicated hospitals and beds for COVID-19 patients to setting up 120 COVID-19 test centres and making oxygen available at 59 hospitals, the government has done everything in a short period to tackle the health emergency, the minister said, reports news agency UNB.