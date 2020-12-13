Govt spends Tk 450,000 on each COVID patient in ICU: Health minister

The Bangladesh government has spent around Tk 450,000 for the treatment of each COVID-19 patient admitted to intensive care units (ICU) of hospitals and Tk 130,000 on each of those recuperating in general wards, health minister Zahid Maleque claimed on Saturday.
“COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh is under control due to the government’s timely action and with the help of hundreds of health workers, the government has provided free medical services to the people from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the minister said, while addressing a seminar at a city hotel.
From earmarking and increasing the number of dedicated hospitals and beds for COVID-19 patients to setting up 120 COVID-19 test centres and making oxygen available at 59 hospitals, the government has done everything in a short period to tackle the health emergency, the minister said, reports news agency UNB.
The government has also taken steps to make telemedicine services available to 25 million people of the country, he said. “As a result, both the mortality and the infection rates have come down. And thanks to the relentless work by the health authorities to bring coronavirus situation under control, the garment factories in the country are now back to business.”
The minister also laid emphasis on increasing the health budget as well as manpower. “There has been no visible improvement in the primary healthcare services in the district towns due to the shortage of skilled manpower.”
Health Services Division secretary Abdul Mannan, who was present at the seminar as a special guest, said, “At 610 government hospitals across the country, 90,000 physicians are working tirelessly. More physicians will be recruited, if needed. Already 49 projects are currently on for the development of the health sector.”
Bangladesh COVID-19 situation
Amid the global concern over the second wave of COVID -19 infection, the health authorities in Bangladesh on Saturday reported 34 more deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,020. Besides, 1,329 new cases were reported during the period, pushing the country’s total tally to 489,178.