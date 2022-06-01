Govt starts nationwide drive against rice hoarders

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the food ministry at secretariat on Tuesday with Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder in the chair.

Regarding the drive, M Majibur Rahman, additional secretary of the Ministry of Food, told the news agency that “It is our routine work and none of the rice traders, rice millers, who have valid licenses from the food department, are allowed to hoard excess rice or paddy crossing certain ceiling limit during ongoing harvest season.”

Criticising the attitude of the traders, the official said, “It is strictly prohibited that some of the traders stockpile huge amount of paddy during harvesting season and it is completely illegal, saying that “those who will try to hoard rice or paddy illegally during the harvesting season must be brought under punishment.”

Under the decision, a total of eight teams -- three comprised of food ministry officials and other five from the department of food -- have started the drive against illegal food hoarders from Tuesday.