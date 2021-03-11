Govt to expand eye treatment to each upazila: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the government would expand the eye treatment facilities through community vision centre (CVC) to each upazila gradually, as healthy people are needed to pull Bangladesh ahead.

“In digital Bangladesh, we’ve brought health services to people’s doorstep and the CVC will be expanded to each upazila gradually as initiatives have already been taken to set up more 110 CVCs across the country,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing the opening ceremony of the CVCs installed at 70 upazilas in 20 districts at the capital’s National Eye Science Institute and Hospital (NESIH), virtually joining from her official residence Gonobhaban.

Mentioning that healthy people are needed to build a prosperous Bangladesh, she said the government is arranging necessary healthcare facilities so the people will remain fit. Referring to the opportunities of “Digital Bangladesh” established by the Awami League (AL) government, Sheikh Hasina said now people are not usually needed to move physically to physicians in every case rather they can avail treatment through telemedicine and it has been possible due to digitalisation.