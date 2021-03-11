Govt to expand eye treatment to each upazila: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the government would expand the eye treatment facilities through community vision centre (CVC) to each upazila gradually, as healthy people are needed to pull Bangladesh ahead.
“In digital Bangladesh, we’ve brought health services to people’s doorstep and the CVC will be expanded to each upazila gradually as initiatives have already been taken to set up more 110 CVCs across the country,” she said.
The prime minister was addressing the opening ceremony of the CVCs installed at 70 upazilas in 20 districts at the capital’s National Eye Science Institute and Hospital (NESIH), virtually joining from her official residence Gonobhaban.
Mentioning that healthy people are needed to build a prosperous Bangladesh, she said the government is arranging necessary healthcare facilities so the people will remain fit. Referring to the opportunities of “Digital Bangladesh” established by the Awami League (AL) government, Sheikh Hasina said now people are not usually needed to move physically to physicians in every case rather they can avail treatment through telemedicine and it has been possible due to digitalisation.
With the 20 CVCs introduced earlier in eight districts in 2018, the total number of CVS now stood at 90 which would cover around 50 million people to provide treatment for different eye diseases. So far 450,000 people have received eye treatment from specialist physicians through the CVCs.
The head of the government said eye treatment is expensive and that is why people usually don’t receive treatment, adding, “Not only as the prime minister but also as a daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman she cannot let the people to be remained without treatment.”
“It’s my duty to make necessary arrangements for providing treatment to them (people)”, she continued.
She directed the authorities concerned to conduct more publicity about the community clinic as well as the CVCs and motivate people to visit there for medical treatment.
Mentioning that Bangabandhu had made the country independent to ease the sorrow and sufferings of its people, Sheikh Hasina said, “It is also our responsibility”.
Assuming power in 1996, Awami League introduced community clinics to provide healthcare services to people’s doorstep, but the BNP-Jamaat government after 2001 stopped this clinic, she said.
As people voted AL again to power in 2009, they have been able to reopen the community clinic along with the introduction of the CVCs to offer different medical treatments and medicines free of cost, she added.
Extending gratitude to the people of the country, the prime minister said “We can work for you (people) and offer different services for your trust and confidence in AL.”
Reiterating her call to the people to follow the health safety protocols to stop the spread of coronavirus, she urged people to get registered themselves for Covid-19 vaccination and visit the centre when the date for inoculation comes instead of creating any indiscipline situation moving there before schedule time.
Sheikh Hasina repeated her government’s determination to provide land and house to each land and homeless person in the Mujib Barsho. “None will remain home and landless as we’ve kept Tk 1 billion in the budget for it.”
Mentioning the graduation of Bangladesh as a developing nation, she vowed the government along with people must turn the country into a hunger-poverty-free nation that might move ahead with raising head and self-esteem globally.
Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque also spoke on the occasion while prime minister’s principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function.
On the outset of the ceremony, a documentary on the national eye care and the CVCs was screened.
Later, the prime minister virtually connected with Peerganj upazila of Rangpur district, Nachole of Chapainawabganj and Haluaghat of Mymensingh. She also talked with the beneficiaries of the CVCs and listened to their experiences.