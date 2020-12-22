Govt very sincere to keep stability in borders: Quader

Prothom Alo English Desk
Obaidul Quader
Obaidul QuaderFile photo

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the government is very sincere to keep stability in bordering areas, reports state-run news agency BSS.

He also described BNP’s programme centering border issues as an ‘eye wash’.

The minister was addressing a press conference at his secretariat office after the inauguration of BRTC bus service on Sylhet-Srimangal and Sylhet-Habiganj routes. He joined the inaugural ceremony through a videoconferencing.

The minister said democracy is an evolving process as it doesn’t get established suddenly

Quader said BNP’s democracy is to reestablish its ‘empire of looting’ at Hawa Bhaban and going away from the polls on the voting day after joining it.

“BNP’s democracy means getting assurance of their win in elections. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was offended as I said BNP does not practice democracy. Mirza Fakhrul might have forgotten when the last central council of the party was held,” he added.

Mentioning that democracy is not a single wheel cycle, he said all stakeholders should have willingness to strengthen democracy but BNP don’t have that.

About BNP’s allegation that there is no democracy in the country, he questioned if there is no democracy, how BNP can make criticism of the government all the time.

