Govt very sincere to keep stability in borders: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the government is very sincere to keep stability in bordering areas, reports state-run news agency BSS.

He also described BNP’s programme centering border issues as an ‘eye wash’.

The minister was addressing a press conference at his secretariat office after the inauguration of BRTC bus service on Sylhet-Srimangal and Sylhet-Habiganj routes. He joined the inaugural ceremony through a videoconferencing.