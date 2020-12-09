Govt working to strengthen women’s position in society: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the government is implementing various programmes to strengthen the position of women’s in the society, create women leadership and increase women education so that they can advance equally.

“We want women of the country to step forward equally. Half of the population of this society is women. If the women cannot prepare themselves equally ... how this society will be built?” she said at a programme at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium marking the 140th birth and 88th death anniversary of Begum Rokeya Shakhawat Hossain.

Prime minister Hasina said that the government wanted to build Bangladesh into a developed country, but how will society stand on its own feet if half of the society stays behind.