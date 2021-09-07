Hasan Mahmud, Jaishankar discuss media, bilateral cooperation

Earlier, Mahmud also met his Indian counterpart Anurag Thakur and discussed a range of issues, including people to people exchanges, International Film Festival of India and bilateral films production amongst others.

"A pleasure meeting H.E Dr Hasan Mahmud Information & Broadcasting Minister of Bangladesh. We discussed a range of issues, including people to people exchanges, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), bilateral films production amongst others. We enjoy strong and historic ties; this will be further strengthened," tweeted Thakur.