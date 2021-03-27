Hasina, Modi inaugurate Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Friday jointly inaugurated “Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition” in Bangladesh commemorating the two most-reputed leaders of this subcontinent Father of the Nation of Bangladesh and India, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib and Mahatma Gandhi.
The “Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition”, a story of Bangladesh and India showcasing the bond of blood, shared sacrifices that unite the two great nations has been arranged in the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital.
Both the prime ministers inaugurated the exhibition in New Delhi on 17 December 2020 during a virtual summit.
After completing the show in Bangladesh, the exhibition will move to the United Nations for display and later it will culminate in Kolkata in 2022.
On his arrival at the BICC, Sheikh Hasina received her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
Later, both the prime ministers and Sheikh Rehana, younger daughter of Bangabandhu, went round the exhibition and took part in a photo session.
Earlier, one-and-a-half months digital exhibition on Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and India’s Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, the first of its kind in the history, was held in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan (science building) from 17 December 2020 to 31 January.
The exhibition dedicated to the lives of the two great leaders of the subcontinent.
Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition curator and Indian national Birad Rajaram Yagnik briefed both the prime ministers while they were visiting the exhibition.
The curator informed that the exhibition will be shifted to Shilpakala Academy in the capital for a month after two days display at the BICC.
Later, the exhibition will be moved for three weeks to all the divisional cities.
Quotes of the two great leaders will also be exhibited on the walls in the hall apart from displaying photographs and digital contents on different historic events of the two countries.
Key points of interest of the exhibition are a “meeting wall” that displays the only photo in the world that has both Bangabandhu and Bapu in one frame, a robotic signature of both the leaders and their favourite music.
Historical moments like Mahatma Gandhi’s salt march, historic 7 March 1971 speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman are the areas of main attractions.
The exhibition will show pain and suffering of Indian and Bangladeshi people in the genocides by the forces General Dyer in Jallianwala Bagh in 1919 and the genocide perpetrated by the Pakistani army in 1971.
The “genocide tunnel” will show the depiction, the experiences of the many Bangladeshis who brutally tortured in the hands of the Pakistani army in 1971 war of liberation.
Photographs on the barbaric torture on Bangladeshi women by the Pakistani army during the country’s War of Independence in 1971 are also on display.
Photographs of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on different historic events are also displayed digitally.
Both the prime minister later attended the cultural programme and dinner hosted by Bangladesh prime minister in honour of her Indian counterpart. Bangladesh PM’s younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present on the occasion.
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday morning on a two-day state visit to attend the celebrations of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence. Modi is scheduled to leave the country on Saturday evening.