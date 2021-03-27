Hasina, Modi inaugurate Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Friday jointly inaugurated “Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition” in Bangladesh commemorating the two most-reputed leaders of this subcontinent Father of the Nation of Bangladesh and India, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib and Mahatma Gandhi.

The “Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition”, a story of Bangladesh and India showcasing the bond of blood, shared sacrifices that unite the two great nations has been arranged in the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital.

Both the prime ministers inaugurated the exhibition in New Delhi on 17 December 2020 during a virtual summit.

After completing the show in Bangladesh, the exhibition will move to the United Nations for display and later it will culminate in Kolkata in 2022.