HC stays Faridpur municipality polls

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday stayed the election to Faridpur municipality scheduled to be held on 10 December this year, reports UNB.

The bench of justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after hearing a writ petition.

The HC also issued a rule seeking explanation as to why election commission's (EC) announcement of the election schedule should not be declared illegal as the process of turning the municipality into a city corporation is underway.

The authorities concerned including the EC have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Lawyer Ruhul Kuddus Kajal stood for the writ petitioner while attorney general AM Amin Uddin and Nowroj Rasel Chowdhury represented the state.

Md Atiar Rahman, a resident of the municipality, filed the writ petition on 15 November.

