Health workers face mask and glove crisis

There is a crisis of mask and gloves at the field level. For over a month, primary healthcare and immunisation programme workers have not been receiving masks and gloves. This has increased the risk of coronavirus transmission and also has increased fears of a detrimental impact on maternal and child health.
Meanwhile, 50,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) and 450 oximeters have been held up for over a month at the international airport in Dhaka. No initiative is being taken to release these. Experts say that the lack of accountability has led to the prevailing crisis in PPE, masks and gloves.
From the outset of the pandemic, experts and leaders of professional organisations have been highlighting the importance of protection for the health workers. The pandemic has also had a negative impact on the primary healthcare and immunisation programme. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is trying to reactivate the immunisation programme.
Director of the mother, adolescent and child health programme, Md Shamsul Huq, told Prothom Alo, “We are aware of the mask and glove crisis at the field level and orders have been issued to purchase these locally. Efforts are being made to resolve the crisis centrally too.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, DGHS and the central drug medical stores depot directly purchased PPE and other medical equipment. Then extensive corruption in procurement was detected. Changes were made in several posts including that of the director of the central medical stores depot. DGHS and the central medical stores depot reverted to the tender system for purchases.
The government has stopped giving an update on PPE and other equipment which the health directorate would provide at the regular news bulletin and in its press release. For the past two weeks the public has not been given this update on the new procurements, supply to various institutions and the stock of equipment.
Public health expert Be-Nazir Ahmed has said that the health workers are frontline fighters during this coronavirus time. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has been stressing on their protection from the very beginning. But now it is heard they do not even have masks and gloves. This is an example of the appalling mismanagement in DGHS and the health ministry.
In the field
Health assistants and community care providers are the field level service providers of the health department. There are 26,000 health assistants and 14,000 community care providers. They carry out immuniation and provide prenatal and postnatal services. They mobilise health awareness through yard meetings. They also regularly update senior officials on the state of health in their respective areas.
An upazila health assistant in Khulna, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo, “It is our responsibility during the coronavirus time to inform the authorities if anyone comes to the area from Dhaka, Narayanganj or from abroad. The upazila health officer just gave us one surgical mask each in March, and no gloves of PPE.” A similar report came from a community health care provider of a community clinic in Manpura upazila of Bhola. Both of them said that they used their own money to buy mask, but they did not use gloves.
These field level health workers said that they had to go close to infants when vaccinating them. There was a risk of coronavirus transmission to do so without masks or gloves. The mothers were unwilling to have their infants immunised if the health worker was not wearing a mask.
A health and family planning officer of an upazila in Mymensingh said, “The health workers buy their own masks and gloves. We have told those who have not bought these, not to take any risk by going to provide services.”
Health assistant at the Dacope health complex in Khulna district, Md Abdul Hamid Gazi, is involved in the immunisation programme at the village Sutarkhali next to the Sundarbans. He told Prothom Alo, “Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, I received two PPE, a pair of gloves and two surgical masks from the upazila health complex. For the sake of my career and my life, I used my own money to buy masks and gloves. It is very difficult to get these in such remote areas.”
Public health expert Abu Jamil Faisal said, alongside WHO, DGHS also stresses on the importance of wearing masks. However, the government is not providing the health workers with masks and gloves.
Dacope upazila health and family planning officer, Md Mozammel Huq, said, “The supply is a bit low. Large amounts of health equipment are used in the hospital itself every day. We have provided health assistants and community health care providers with protective equipment, but not enough.”
PPE and other equipment at the airport
DGHS and donor sources report that 50,000 PPE have been lying at the Shahjalal International Airport for almost a month. A private firm brought these in, with funds from a World Bank funded project to tackle coronavirus. But DGHS is not paying the duty to release these goods.
Oximeters have also been lying at the airport for over a month. UNICEF brought in these 450 machines from Europe under the same World Bank project. These cost almost 10 times more than the machines available in the market.
Acting director general of DGHS, Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid, speaking to Prothom Alo about the matter, said these complications have arisen as the equipment was procured at the beginning of the pandemic according to the direct purchase method. Now procurement is done through tenders and takes some time. However, the problem of taxes and VAT is being sorted out. Initiative has been taken to have these goods released soon, he said.
Mother and child health during the pandemic
The pandemic has had a detrimental impact on maternal health. Prenatal and postnatal care has dropped. Home deliveries have gone up by 23 per cent. This has increased the risk of maternal mortality.
Public health expert and member of the DGHS public health advisory committee on coronavirus, Abu Jamil Faisal, observed in a study that in March last year, there were 42,526 expectant mothers who had received prenatal care. In March this year the number fell to 36,415. In April it was even lower. In April last year 42,571 expectant mothers received prenatal care. In April this year the number fell to 18,062.
Government officials also report that the infant immunisation rate has fallen by 10 per cent.
Public health expert Abu Jamil Faisal said, alongside WHO, DGHS also stresses on the importance of wearing masks. However, the government is not providing the health workers with masks and gloves. This is having a harmful effect on maternal and child health.
