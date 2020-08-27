Health workers face mask and glove crisis

There is a crisis of mask and gloves at the field level. For over a month, primary healthcare and immunisation programme workers have not been receiving masks and gloves. This has increased the risk of coronavirus transmission and also has increased fears of a detrimental impact on maternal and child health.

Meanwhile, 50,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) and 450 oximeters have been held up for over a month at the international airport in Dhaka. No initiative is being taken to release these. Experts say that the lack of accountability has led to the prevailing crisis in PPE, masks and gloves.

From the outset of the pandemic, experts and leaders of professional organisations have been highlighting the importance of protection for the health workers. The pandemic has also had a negative impact on the primary healthcare and immunisation programme. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) is trying to reactivate the immunisation programme.

Director of the mother, adolescent and child health programme, Md Shamsul Huq, told Prothom Alo, “We are aware of the mask and glove crisis at the field level and orders have been issued to purchase these locally. Efforts are being made to resolve the crisis centrally too.”