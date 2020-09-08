Hungary foreign minister due Thursday

Hungary’s foreign and trade affairs minister Peter Szijjarto is set to arrive on a brief official visit to Bangladesh on Thursday as the two countries want to boost bilateral ties, reports news agency UNB.
He is scheduled to arrive early in the morning, said the foreign affairs ministry on Tuesday.
The Hungarian foreign minister will participate in a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen during his visit.
Szijjártó will visit the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum on the morning of 10 September and pay tribute to the memories of the Father of the Nation and his family members who were brutally killed in 1975.
It is expected that more than two instruments will be signed during the visit of the Hungarian foreign minister
He will also meet commerce minister Tipu Munshi.
Foreign minister Momen will host lunch in honour of the visiting Hungarian minister.
The two foreign ministers are likely to meet the local press.
Szijjártó is scheduled to leave Dhaka later in the evening.
This is the first minister-level visit to Bangladesh amid the global coronavirus pandemic.