I hope soon BAF will build fighter jets in Bangladesh: PM Hasina

Calling upon all to be patriot in building the nation, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed her government’s firm determination to turn Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country within 2041.

“We will celebrate the golden jubilee of country’s independence this year. Before this, we all will have to be patriotic and courageous. We will build Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous nation before 2041 with our combined efforts,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing the “national standard” handing over ceremony of 11 and 21 Squadrons of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) at Bir Sreshtho Matiur Rahman Air Base in Jashore, joining virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban.

Briefly highlighting development plans, she said her government has adopted “Perspective Plan-2041” and “Delta Plan-2100” for the overall development of the country and already started implementing different development schemes under these plans.