I hope soon BAF will build fighter jets in Bangladesh: PM Hasina

Calling upon all to be patriot in building the nation, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed her government’s firm determination to turn Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country within 2041.
“We will celebrate the golden jubilee of country’s independence this year. Before this, we all will have to be patriotic and courageous. We will build Bangladesh as a developed and prosperous nation before 2041 with our combined efforts,” she said.
The prime minister was addressing the “national standard” handing over ceremony of 11 and 21 Squadrons of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) at Bir Sreshtho Matiur Rahman Air Base in Jashore, joining virtually from her official residence, Gonobhaban.
Briefly highlighting development plans, she said her government has adopted “Perspective Plan-2041” and “Delta Plan-2100” for the overall development of the country and already started implementing different development schemes under these plans.
Referring to the ongoing implementation of the recently formulated 8th five year plan, Sheikh Hasina said gradually more five year plans would be adopted and implemented to forward the country ahead under the Perspective Plan.
“We are implementing these development schemes to take the country ahead and make it developed and prosperous one as well as for socio-economic development of the rural people so they get relief of poverty,” she continued.
Mentioning her government’s determination in the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the prime minister said each homeless person will get a house and each house will be illuminated with electricity in the “Mujib Borsha”.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic, many programmes were not possible to implement, she said.
But the government is working to ensure the urban facilities in rural areas such as education of children, medical treatment for all people, safe drinking water, transportation and sewerage system under the massive development plan, she added.
Sheikh Hasina went on saying “Our goal is to ensure people’s socioeconomic development and make the country hunger and poverty free as well as brighten the image of the country globally.”
On behalf of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat handed over the National Flags to the commanders of the respective squadrons.
A smartly turned out contingent of Bangladesh Air Force gave salute to the prime minister through a spectacular parade.
Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat also delivered the vote of thanks.
The prime minister said the government has started work of establishment of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University and aeronautical centre to move up space research and forward Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) and civil aviation.
Noting that BAF has now stood at a reputable position in home and abroad, she said, “I hope soon BAF will build fighter jets in Bangladesh and be able to defend country’s air space with our own aircraft.”
Sheikh Hasina said the government has taken steps to protect the country’s sovereignty and advance the country some steps ahead in defending it.
Protecting the dignity of the national flag is the sacred duty of all the armed forces personnel, she said, mentioning that the National Flag is a symbol of nation’s independence, sovereignty, honor and dignity.
The prime minister said BAF always engages itself in nation’s constructive activities alongside its regular jobs. She also thanked the BAF for its role in Covid-19 pandemic situation.
Recalling the efforts of Bangabandhu in building the BAF after country’s independence, she said the Father of the Nation in 1974 formulated Defence Policy for Bangladesh.
“Following the footsteps of Bangabandhu, we’ve formulated Forces Goal-2030 to make our armed forces a time-befitting and modern one, and we’ve started implementing it,” she added.
Sheikh Hasina also in brief highlighted the introduction of various modern and technology-based equipment in BAF during her government’s tenures.
Regarding the coronavirus situation, the prime minister renewed her call to the country’s people to follow the health protection protocols properly and wear facemask even after taking Covid-19 vaccine.