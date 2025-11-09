Election Commission in final phase of preparations

The Election Commission (EC) has nearly completed its preparations to hold the 13th National Parliamentary Election in the first half of February next year. The commission plans to finish preliminary work within this month and announce the election schedule in the first week of December.

However, the constitutional body has not yet begun formal preparations for a referendum. The EC is waiting for the government’s decision regarding the referendum proposed under the July National Charter.

Officials at the EC say that whether the referendum is held on the same day as the national election or earlier, additional preparations will be required. The commission will begin formal preparations once instructions are received from the government.

No decision has been made yet about the timing of the referendum. The government has already announced that the 13th National Parliamentary Election will take place in the first half of February next year.

EC sources say preparations are underway to hold the national election in the first week of February. The commission will implement whatever decision the government makes regarding the referendum. Due to political disagreements, the EC does not want to comment on the timing of the referendum.