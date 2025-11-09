Election Commission in final phase of preparations
The Election Commission (EC) has nearly completed its preparations to hold the 13th National Parliamentary Election in the first half of February next year. The commission plans to finish preliminary work within this month and announce the election schedule in the first week of December.
However, the constitutional body has not yet begun formal preparations for a referendum. The EC is waiting for the government’s decision regarding the referendum proposed under the July National Charter.
Officials at the EC say that whether the referendum is held on the same day as the national election or earlier, additional preparations will be required. The commission will begin formal preparations once instructions are received from the government.
No decision has been made yet about the timing of the referendum. The government has already announced that the 13th National Parliamentary Election will take place in the first half of February next year.
EC sources say preparations are underway to hold the national election in the first week of February. The commission will implement whatever decision the government makes regarding the referendum. Due to political disagreements, the EC does not want to comment on the timing of the referendum.
A total of 42,761 polling centers have been finalised for the 13th national election. Procurement of essential election materials is nearly complete.
According to EC officials, the major components of the national election preparation include updating the voter list with photographs, redrawing parliamentary constituency boundaries, setting up polling stations, procuring election materials, appointing and training election officials, registering new political parties, and approving domestic observer organisations.
Many of these tasks must be completed before the election schedule is announced — and most of them are now in the final stage.
The work on the voter list is nearly complete. The draft shows that there are 127,612,384 registered voters for the upcoming election. The final voter list is expected to be published on 18 November.
For the first time, expatriate Bangladeshi voters will be able to cast their votes via postal ballots. To do so, they must register in advance through a designated EC mobile app, which is scheduled to launch on 18 November.
The EC has already redrawn boundaries for 300 constituencies. Several of these have been challenged in the High Court, but the commission expects all cases to be resolved within this month.
Training-of-Trainers programmes are underway for election officials, and panels of officials are being prepared. Final appointments and training will be completed after the schedule is announced.
The commission is giving special attention to law and order issues. It has already held one round of meetings with senior officials from various law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and more meetings are planned after the election schedule is announced. The government has also begun preliminary work related to election-time security.
The EC has undertaken legal reforms ahead of the election. The government has already issued ordinances amending key election-related laws, including the Representation of the People Order (RPO). The delay in amending the RPO had prevented the EC from finalising the Code of Conduct for political parties and candidates, but the draft is ready. After the government issued the amended RPO ordinance on 3 November, the EC now plans to publish the Code of Conduct soon.
Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud told Prothom Alo that preparations are in full swing to hold the election in either the first or second week of February next year.
The EC had planned to complete registration of new political parties by 30 September, but the process was delayed due to complications over the election symbol of the National Citizen Party (NCP). The issue has since been resolved, and the EC has decided to grant registration to three parties, including the NCP. Objections or appeals regarding these registrations may be filed until 12 November, after which they will be finalised. Additionally, 66 domestic observer organisations have been approved in the first phase.
The EC has also started holding dialogues with stakeholders, but discussions with political parties have not yet begun due to pending party registrations. Separate discussions were also ongoing with the National Consensus Commission until October. According to EC Secretariat sources, talks with political parties will start soon and are planned to be completed within this month.
EC yet to receive directive on referendum
The National Consensus Commission has recommended holding a referendum to implement the constitutional reform proposals under the July National Charter. However, the commission did not specify whether the referendum should be held on the same day as the national election or earlier, leaving the decision to the interim government. So far, the government has made no decision on this issue.
Political parties remain divided over the timing of the referendum. The BNP wants the national election and referendum to be held simultaneously, while the Jamaat-e-Islami prefers the referendum to be held before the parliamentary election.
EC sources say that due to political disagreements, the commission prefers not to comment on the timing. It will proceed according to the interim government’s decision. Though there have been informal discussions about logistical needs, the EC has not begun formal preparations for the referendum. Its main focus remains on the national election, and much of that preparation will also be useful for the referendum.
Officials say that whenever the referendum is held, additional preparations will be required. Holding it before the election would increase costs, especially for election officials and law enforcement agencies. If held on the same day, costs would be lower but not negligible — as the EC would still need to make extra arrangements.
The commission has finalised 42,761 polling centers and 244,649 polling booths for the national election. If the referendum is held simultaneously, the number of booths — though not polling centers — will need to be increased, as voters will take longer to cast two ballots. This will also require more polling officers, additional transparent ballot boxes, and other logistical materials.
EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed told Prothom Alo last Thursday that the commission has not yet received any instructions from the government regarding the referendum.