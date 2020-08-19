IEDCR gets new director

The government on Wednesday appointed Tahmina Shirin as the director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), reports UNB.
The health services division issued a gazette notification in this regard and said the notification will come into effect on Thursday.
Tahmina is virology professor of IEDCR.
Meerjady Sabrina Flora, the immediate past director of the IEDCR, has been made the additional director general (planning and development) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The health service division issued a gazette notification in this regard on 13 August.