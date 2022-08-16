PM Hasina for finding ways to import fuel oil from Russia

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked authorities concerned to find out a way for importing fuel oil from Russia amid fuel crisis in the country.

"Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, people are suffering because of the increase in global oil prices. This is becoming a problem. In the current situation, India and other countries are buying oil from Russia - so we have to see if we can buy. For this, we have to find a way," Quoting the Prime Minister,

Planning minister MA Mannan told the media after ECNEC meeting.

Mannan informed that in the current situation, the prime minister said to find a way to buy fuel directly from Russia. "Russia says they will go to currency swap. We may have to negotiate with Russia and find out a policy," he added.