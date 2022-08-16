PM Hasina for finding ways to import fuel oil from Russia

Revealing some of the directives from the prime minister in the meeting, the planning minister said prime minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to take action against those responsible for the Uttara crane accident.
He said the prime minister is shocked by the Uttara incident. "Everyone from the project manager to the contractor should be brought under investigation.
Those responsible must be punished," the planning minister quoted the PM as saying.
Five people including two children were crushed to death after a 50-60 tonne girder of Bus Rapid Transit-3 (BRT) Elevated Expressway fell on a car at Uttara's Jasimuddin road on Monday (15 August).
Highlighting the recent economic data, Mannan said that the steps taken by the government in the current situation are doing well for the country's economy.
"Currently foreign exchange reserves are close to US$40 billion, remittance inflows are positive. Remittance inflow witnessed 10 per cent higher than the same period of the last year. Export growth and revenue collection are also good. Considering all the factors, we think - we will not fall into the ditch but we will improve this situation," he added.
The minister expressed hope that there will be no loadshedding from September.