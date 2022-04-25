Incaution may pull infections up: NTAC

Bangladesh registered a total of 24 Covid cases in 24 hours till 8:00 am on Sunday. The viral disease claimed no life in the previous three days in Bangladesh.
A total of 19.52 lakh people have been diagnosed with the virus since its outbreak. Of them, 18.93 lakh made complete recovery and 29,127 people succumbed to the virus.
The NTAC recommended proper implementation of health guidelines, including social distancing, and of wearing masks at every stage to keep the infection rate under control. It also suggested that the authorities carry out campaigning on a greater scale to make the countrymen aware of the issue.
Apart from that, the authorities must ensure that the inbound passengers coming from the countries with high infection rates must carry the Covid negative certificate while entering the country, no matter whether they are vaccinated or not.
The committee also suggested strengthening screening at all the ports. Besides, the hospitals should be instructed about the possible wave of Covid-19.