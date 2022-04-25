Incaution may pull infections up: NTAC

Although the prevalence of Covid-19 is declining in Bangladesh, it is still not time to relax as the infection rates have recently been increasing in neighbouring India and many other Asian and European countries.

The national technical advisory committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 expressed concern over the situation and feared that the coronavirus situation may worsen in Bangladesh too if no cautionary measures are adopted to keep the spread of the virus in check.

The advisory committee held its 57th meeting on Monday night, with its president Mohammad Shahidulla presiding over the session.