Increase ‘determined contributions’ to combat climate change: PM Hasina

“People around the globe know well that Bangladesh is the best example of successful case to tackle climate change and natural calamities and that’s why we’ve decided to set up GCA regional office in Dhaka,” he said.

The Dutch prime minister in his video message congratulated Bangladesh on being selected for establishment of GCA regional office, the first in South Asia. “It’s clear sign of Bangladesh’s leadership on climate change adaptation,” he said.

He further said he looks forward to seeing Bangladesh grow its regional and global leadership on climate adaptation even more. “Because this is the kind of leadership we need. The Netherlands is pleased to have Bangladesh as an ally. We stand shoulder to shoulder: two delta countries on the front line of the battle to deal with the effects of climate change.”

Rutte also said our countries are only too aware of the importance of climate adaptation. As well as reducing our carbon footprint, it’s the perfect avenue for investment and innovation. If we invest in adaptation now, we’ll be better prepared for climate change down the line. And yes, it will cost money. But the long-term benefit will far outweigh the short-term cost. Investments in climate-resilient agriculture, green cities and infrastructure, and adaptive water management will not only pay for themselves. They will also protect human lives and the natural environment.

“We can already see that in practice. On 20 May, Bangladesh was hit by Cyclone Amphan. Early-warning systems, cyclone shelters, alert citizens and effective measures all helped minimise the impact. Of course, crops were destroyed, and embankments collapsed, but the damage was less severe than in the past. And people were able to reopen their businesses soon after the storm had died down. An example of true resilience, which will only be enhanced by Bangladesh’s ambitious Delta Plan 2100.

“All this shows that we need to stick to this path. Especially now, in this time of coronavirus. It’s certainly a major crisis, but it also offers us a unique opportunity. Now is the time to make the changes we need to build a climate-resilient world. To increase prosperity and improve public health. But also to ‘build back better’, fostering green and inclusive recovery.”

Rutte hoped to seize this momentum. “I hope we can take new steps to prepare the world better for the effects of climate change… And I know that we’ll be able to count on Bangladesh’s leadership, cooperation and commitment, even in this time of crisis.”

The GCA regional centre is housed at the new building of the Department of Environment at Agargaon in Dhaka.

GCA Bangladesh will have both international and locally-recruited staff with some seconded officers from the environment, forest and climate change ministry.

It is expected that the headquarters of the Global Centre on Adaptation in Rotterdam will support GCA Bangladesh through a matrix structure, acting also as the Secretariat of CVF and V20, two climate-based important international organisations under the chairmanship of Bangladesh.

In addition, the GCA will serve as a Secretariat of Delta Coalition to contribute to important works related to blue economy.

GCA Bangladesh will also support Bangladesh in preparing and contributing to the Climate Adaptation Summit on 22 January 2021 and COP26 in November 2021.

GCA Bangladesh will facilitate and develop on-the-ground action in South Asia to accelerate adaptation and address climate change vulnerabilities across the entire region.