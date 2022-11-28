‘World likely to go through a tough situation in 2023’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the secretaries to take precautionary measures alongside making people aware so that the country can avert the looming famine amid the prolonged global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.

“This is not my word. It is said globally that a famine may emerge before the world. We have to take measures in advance from now on so that the looming famine never strikes our country,” she said while delivering her introductory speech in the Secretaries’ Committee Meeting at her Tejgaon office (PMO).

The prime minister made a number of suggestions for implementation, which include being economical in public expenditure, setting priority in development projects, diversifying exports, attracting investments, preparing skilled manpower for the fourth industrial revolution (4IR), making people aware to bring every inch of fallow land under cultivation and showing austerity in using electricity and gas.