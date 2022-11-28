‘World likely to go through a tough situation in 2023’

Sheikh Hasina also said when the world economy is reeling from the pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, sanctions and counter-sanctions have created economic recession across the globe, adding that one or two countries are getting benefit of the crisis while rest of the countries, including the developed ones, have been suffering immensely.
“Even the developed countries are facing severe crises for which their economic growth and reserve have been declining. Inflation has increased manifolds across the globe. Our country is not out of its purview and it also hits our economy,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina said despite the global recession Bangladesh has enough reserve of the foreign currency. “We have a reserve capable of purchasing food for five to six months although it is enough to have a reserve required for buying food for three months.”
We’re not going to fall in danger so far, but we have to take measures in advance so that we do not fall in trouble in future. We’re taking all the measures carefully to this end
But, all have to be cautious and economical alongside cutting additional expenditure as the developed countries have been suffering over the reserve.
Due to the war, the prices of fertiliser, wheat, rice, edible oil and fuel oil have increased manifolds alongside the transportation costs that resulted in sliding down the reserve globally, she said.
The Prime Minister said the most important thing is that Bangladesh has to take prompt measures to make the masses across the country aware to grow food for them by bringing every inch of their lands under cultivation.
“Grow whatever food you can, such as vegetables and fruits, using the land you have to overcome the crisis and help other countries in their need,” she said.
She further said Bangladesh has ensured food security for its people by increasing food production through research despite the fact the country has to import some food grains from abroad.
The prime minister asked the secretaries to take steps to grow the food which is required to be imported from foreign countries in order to cut dependency on imports particularly for the food.
Mentioning that she has kept her promise to reach electricity to every house across the country, Sheikh Hasina urged the countrymen to show austerity in using the electricity and gas as their prices have increased globally due to the war.
The country has 1.6 million tonnes of food reserve now. Necessary measures should be taken so that food reserve does not go down below 1.5 million tonnes
The Prime Minister said priority should be given in diversifying the export items to earn more foreign exchanges.
Alongside the garments products Bangladesh has other assets, including the digital devices that are required to get special attention from the government to add more items to the export basket.
She put emphasis on preparing skilled manpower so that they can compete with the ever-changing world in the changed situation under the fourth industrial revolution, saying that the demand for a competent workforce has been increasing at home and abroad.
The prime minister said her government is setting up 100 economic zones across the country which will also require skilled manpower.
Noting that foreign investment is coming in the economic zones, she asked the secretaries to take time-befitting measures to attract local and foreign investment in large numbers.
Sheikh Hasina said her government has taken numerous projects to ensure overall development of the country.
“But, we have to fix our priority projects keeping the current situation in mind. We have to complete the projects which will be done quickly and more viable in getting economic benefits. We will get a return if we can quickly complete the priority projects,” she added.
Addressing the drug menace, the prime minister said all should be alert to keep the youths away from the drug, militancy and terrorism as they are the assets of the country.
She also asked the secretaries to complete the housing schemes taken to give every homeless and landless person a home as the houses will help them lead decent lives.
Cabinet secretary’s press briefing
The prime minister has given directives to secretaries to keep the county’s food reserve above 1.5 million tonnes, said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.
The cabinet secretary further said the prime minister also gave directives as various food-friendly programmes like open market sales (OMS), vulnerable group development (VGD), vulnerable group feeding (VGF) and Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) are operated properly.
He said from now government employees will not have to provide asset statements separately to the government any more.
Now they will have to provide only the asset statement, which they have to give on a single page during the submission of income tax return, to the Public Administration Ministry, he mentioned.
National Board of Revenue has also no objection in the matter, he said, adding that now circular will be issued to this end.
Anwarul Islam said the prime minister also gave directives to secretaries to keep alert so that terrorists cannot get any shelter or support or any financial advantage by any means.
“You have seen that police detected some terrorists in Chattogram Hill Tracts and some of them have also been arrested and others managed to flee,” he said.
The cabinet secretary said the prime minister also gave various directives about what to do in the context of current global economic situation.
She also gave instructions to maintain transparency and neutrality in project implementation, Anwarul Islam said.
He said IMF has informed that the world will go through a tough situation in 2023. During the period, dollar rate will go up, he said.
Russia-Ukraine conflict began just after the end of coronavirus pandemic, he said, adding that so, secretaries will have to remain alert to keep project cost rational.
The cabinet secretary said fuel, fertiliser and food security should be given top priority and import of less important goods should be decreased.
Cost should be cut through stopping import of cosmetics, apple, grapes and other luxury items, he said.
Feasibility study and assessment should be done properly and current situation should also be considered for taking up any project, he said.
The cabinet secretary said directives have been given to keep alert about projects taken on foreign assistance. Development budget is not reduced but revenue budget has been curtailed, he said.
The prime minister has given special directives to the secretaries to increase agricultural productions, he said.
New varieties of livestock and fisheries have been invented, the cabinet secretary said, adding that directives have been given as such livestock are reared and fishes are cultivated in government lands to reduce import cost.
Directives were given to take necessary measures to increase remittance inflow, he said.
The prime minister also asked the secretaries to take measures to keep prices of essentials at tolerable level and ensure e-registration of lands and good governance.
A total of 17 secretaries addressed the meeting, the cabinet secretary said.