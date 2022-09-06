Government

Unresolved issues with India can be solved through discussions: PM Hasina

BSS
New Delhi
PM Sheikh Hasina
PM Sheikh HasinaFile photo

Describing India as a trusted friend of Bangladesh, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said the existing problems between the two neighbouring countries could be solved through discussions.

She said this responding to queries from Indian journalists at a reception-cum-dinner hosted in honour to the prime minister by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India at Bangladesh House in New Delhi.

PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newspersons of the matter.

Quoting the prime minister, he said, “India is the largest neighbouring and friendly country of Bangladesh and it has a very good relationship with India.”

Bangladesh has separate relation with India beyond the political one
Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh prime minister

She said Bangladesh has separate relation with India beyond the political one which was rooted with extending complete cooperation with Bangladesh during the Great War of Liberation in 1971.

“We may have problems. But any problem can be solved through discussion,” she said.

The prime minister reached here this morning on a four-day state visit from 5-8 September.

