Unresolved issues with India can be solved through discussions: PM Hasina

PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newspersons of the matter.
Quoting the prime minister, he said, “India is the largest neighbouring and friendly country of Bangladesh and it has a very good relationship with India.”
She said Bangladesh has separate relation with India beyond the political one which was rooted with extending complete cooperation with Bangladesh during the Great War of Liberation in 1971.
“We may have problems. But any problem can be solved through discussion,” she said.
The prime minister reached here this morning on a four-day state visit from 5-8 September.