Land development tax system to be fully digitised from July: Minister

Land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury addresses after inaugurating the first phase of the land development tax management software piloting programme at the ministry on 28 October 2020
The land development tax management system will be fully digitised from 1 July next year, land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said on Wednesday.

He made the announcement after inaugurating the first phase of the land development tax management software piloting programme at the ministry.

Currently, land development services are operated both manually and digitally but from July next year, they will be completely digitalised, he said.

“We tried to keep the software operation simple, hopefully it’ll get proper shape within July,” Chowdhury said.

The service will be easier with the digital system, he said adding that not only land but other ministries should also be digitalised.

“We’ll organise training at the grassroots,” the minister said.

Responding to a question, he said the ministry is service-oriented, so there is a problem with corruption.

“We’re going for digitalisation considering all these matters,” he said. “Digitalisation will reduce the tendency of corruption.”

