List of Razakars: Draft law gets cabinet nod

He added that the liberation war affairs ministry has brought the draft of the law to the cabinet as the existing one cannot fulfill the demand of time completely.

The proposed law has suggested the formation, operation and funding of the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council and registration of freedom fighters and their organisations in more precised way, he said.

With passage of the new law, the existing ‘Jatiya Muktijoddha Council Act-2002′ will be annulled, he informed.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting joining from her Ganabhaban residence while her cabinet colleagues got connected to it from the cabinet division here.

Replying to a query, Anwarul said the council will have the authority to recommend the list of those who had opposed the liberation war of Bangladesh being acted as members of Razakar, Al Badr and Al Shams or engaged in the war as members of the para-military forces from 26 March to 16 December in 1971.