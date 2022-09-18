EC to remove Chattogram DC from returning officer post

It has been alleged that the DC, who is also the returning officer, sought vote and prayed for victory of Awami League candidate ATM Peyarul Islam while he came to submit his nomination paper for Chattogram zila parishad election on Thursday.
The EC decided to withdraw the DC from the post of RO as the news published on media drew flak.
A legal notice has been served against the DC on Saturday for breaching electoral code of conduct. The notice asked the authorities to take legal action against DC Mominur within 24 hours.
Supreme court lawyer Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman sent the notice to chief election commissioner, public administration ministry’s secretary, EC secretary, Chattogram divisional commissioner and the DC Mominur.
Explaining to decision to withdraw the DC form the duty of RO, the EC Rasheda Sultana said this is not a minor penalty.
She said more stringent action against him cannot be taken immediately as it requires further investigation.
Zila parishad election will we held in 61 districts except three hill districts on 17 October. Representatives of upazila parishads, city corporations, pourashavas and union parishads will elect the chairmen and members of the zila parishad.