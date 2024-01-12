New govt faces three challenges: Obaidul Quader

Responding to a question over the preparation of the new government, Quader said: "We will hold a cabinet meeting and work in our offices respectively. Especially, our main target is to implement our election manifesto."

Overcoming all the hurdles, he said, it was possible to hold a peaceful and fair election because of the magical leadership of Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina.

"As the world's longest-serving female prime minister, the premier has shown her foresight and played a charismatic role in crisis and that is why we keep courage and trust in her. She is the beacon of our hope and resort for our dreams," the AL general secretary said.