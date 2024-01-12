New govt faces three challenges: Obaidul Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said the new government will have to face political, diplomatic and economic challenges in the coming days.
"In fact, the challenges are political, diplomatic and economic ones. These three challenges are ahead," he told reporters before the new cabinet members paid tributes to the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Bhaban in the capital's Dhanmondi.
Responding to a question over the preparation of the new government, Quader said: "We will hold a cabinet meeting and work in our offices respectively. Especially, our main target is to implement our election manifesto."
Overcoming all the hurdles, he said, it was possible to hold a peaceful and fair election because of the magical leadership of Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina.
"As the world's longest-serving female prime minister, the premier has shown her foresight and played a charismatic role in crisis and that is why we keep courage and trust in her. She is the beacon of our hope and resort for our dreams," the AL general secretary said.
"I believe that the country that has a leadership like Sheikh Hasina will move forward. Building Smart Bangladesh is our goal," he added.
Quader said since the birth of the country, its journey was not so easy and crossing this uneven path, Bangladesh achieved independence under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"Overcoming the difficult struggle of emancipation under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, now we will build Sonar Bangla dreamt by Bangabandhu," he said.