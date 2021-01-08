Malaysia urged to bring back stranded Bangladeshis to their workplaces

Dhaka has urged Kuala Lumpur to do the needful for bringing back the stranded Bangladeshi workers to their old and new places of work in Malaysia on humanitarian grounds, reports news agency UNB.
Bangladesh has also made a request to extend all kinds of cooperation to its ministry of expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment and bring a solution to the current migrant issue.
The issues were discussed when newly appointed Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Hazanah M Hasim met state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam at the latter’s office on Thursday.
The state minister congratulated the High Commissioner on her appointment in Dhaka and assured her of all-out cooperation during her assignment in Dhaka.
Shahriar Alam said Malaysia is Bangladesh’s trusted friend and partner with which Bangladesh enjoys strong bilateral relations since independence.
A considerable number of Bangladeshi workers and professionals are living in Malaysia and contributing immensely to both the economies.
He noted that Malaysia is an advanced economy and a development hub in the Asia Pacific region and doing remarkably well amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Shahriar Alam further said Bangladesh and Malaysia have huge potentials to extend and diversify partnership in various sectors, including science & technology, healthcare, education, trade, tourism, energy etc.
Referring to the recent trend in bilateral trade between the two countries, the state minister underscored the necessity of new initiatives.
He also suggested that Malaysia might consider widening its tariff concession for greater market access of Bangladeshi products.
Referring to the programme for regularisation and voluntary repatriation of migrant workers, the state minister expressed gratitude for standing beside Bangladeshi expatriates during the current Covid-19 pandemic.
The High Commissioner assured the state minister of taking the return of the workers and students issue with her capital and hoped that these issues would be dissolved soon.
Shahriar Alam thanked Malaysia for the strong political support and also for humanitarian support in favour of Rohingyas and sought a proactive role from both ASEAN and Malaysia on the repatriation issue.
He appreciated the establishment and continuation of the Field Hospital at Cox’s Bazar to the service of the Rohingyas.