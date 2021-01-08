Malaysia urged to bring back stranded Bangladeshis to their workplaces

Dhaka has urged Kuala Lumpur to do the needful for bringing back the stranded Bangladeshi workers to their old and new places of work in Malaysia on humanitarian grounds, reports news agency UNB.

Bangladesh has also made a request to extend all kinds of cooperation to its ministry of expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment and bring a solution to the current migrant issue.

The issues were discussed when newly appointed Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Hazanah M Hasim met state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam at the latter’s office on Thursday.

The state minister congratulated the High Commissioner on her appointment in Dhaka and assured her of all-out cooperation during her assignment in Dhaka.

Shahriar Alam said Malaysia is Bangladesh’s trusted friend and partner with which Bangladesh enjoys strong bilateral relations since independence.