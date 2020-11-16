‘Mobile court soon to ensure people wear masks’

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Many people are indifferent to wearing masks
Many people are indifferent to wearing masks File Photo

The government has decided to conduct mobile court operations to raise awareness and ensure people wear masks to stave off the second wave of coronavirus.

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam revealed this after the cabinet meeting on Monday. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held virtually.

Advertisement

He said the mobile court would start operations within a day or two.

Secretary said the coronavirus infection is increasing in the country and everyone has been instructed to take more preparations to fight the second wave.

Bangladesh on Monday reported 2,139 more COVID-19 cases which is the most in the last 71 days.

A total of 6,215 people died of the virus as of Monday after the country reported its first case on 8 March and first deaths on 18 March.

Advertisement

More News

Biden will work to resolve Rohingya crisis, hopes foreign minister

In this file photo taken on 19 October 2017 Rohingya refugees who were stranded walk near the no man's land area between Bangladesh and Myanmar in the Palongkhali area next to Ukhia

Positive use of nuclear power to brighten Bangladesh’s image: Momen

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen visits Rooppur atomic power plant in Ishwardi, Pabna on 13 November 2020

Know the history, love the country and work for it: PM Hasina to DGFI

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the newly constructed two residential buildings and an officers’ mess for the members of Director General of Forces Intelligence in Dhaka Cantonment through a videoconference from her official Gonobhaban residence, Dhaka on 12 November 2020

I’m working giving priority to humanity: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina