‘Mobile court soon to ensure people wear masks’

The government has decided to conduct mobile court operations to raise awareness and ensure people wear masks to stave off the second wave of coronavirus.
Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam revealed this after the cabinet meeting on Monday. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held virtually.
He said the mobile court would start operations within a day or two.
Secretary said the coronavirus infection is increasing in the country and everyone has been instructed to take more preparations to fight the second wave.
Bangladesh on Monday reported 2,139 more COVID-19 cases which is the most in the last 71 days.
A total of 6,215 people died of the virus as of Monday after the country reported its first case on 8 March and first deaths on 18 March.