Much-talked-about changes to rape law passed in parliament

The much-talked-about ‘Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2020’ was passed in parliament on Tuesday for ensuring death penalty as the highest punishment for the heinous crime of rape, reports news agency UNB.

State minister for women and children affairs Fazilatun Nesa moved the bill and it was passed by voice vote.

The bill was amended to incorporate the death penalty as the maximum punishment in rape cases.

In the proposed law, the punishment for rape is death penalty or life imprisonment. According to Article 9 (1) of the existing Women and Children Repression Prevention Act-2000, the punishment for rape is life imprisonment.