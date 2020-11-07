Multipurpose cooperatives can eradicate poverty fully: PM Hasina

Aiming to enable co-operators meet their common economic and social needs and aspirations through jointly-owned enterprises, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday stressed the need for formation of multipurpose cooperative societies to rid the country of poverty completely.

With a strong faith in the cooperative movement that has immense potential to deliver goods and services in areas where the administration and private sector scarcely reach, the government advocates for forming multipurpose cooperative societies to protect the weaker sections of society.

“No poverty will remain in Bangladesh if we can form multipurpose cooperative societies. Poverty will be stamped out completely. We have to do it,” she said.