Narcotics Control (Amendment) Bill placed in Jatiya Sangsad

The ‘Narcotics Control (Amendment) Bill, 2020’ was placed in parliament on Sunday dropping the provision of setting up separate Narcotics Control Tribunals to pave the way for competent courts to try narcotic-related crimes.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan placed the Bill and it was sent to the respective scrutiny committee for further examination.

The Committee was asked to submit its report within the next 7 days.

The bill was brought to have a provision of holding trial of narcotic-related cases in the courts having the jurisdiction for quick disposal of such cases.

It was supposed to form several Narcotics Control Tribunals in line with article 44 of the existing Narcotics Control Act 2018.