No scope to get vaccine from alternative sources before 2 weeks : Foreign minister

The government is exploring three alternative sources -- Russia, China and the US -- for Covid-19 vaccines and it will take at least two weeks to complete the process, said foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday.

“It’s a reasonable time,” he told reporters at his residence, adding that talks with India are also underway to get at least two to three million doses of vaccine for addressing Bangladesh’s immediate need, reports UNB.

The US will begin sharing its entire stock of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines with the world once it clears federal safety reviews, the White House said on Monday, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the coming months.

Momen said Bangladesh can allow the emergency use of vaccines from Russia and China. “We’ll get the vaccine wherever we get it.”