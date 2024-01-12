PM Hasina vows Bangladesh’s continued journey towards prosperity

The prime minister also pledged to build a hunger and poverty free “Sonar Bangla” as envisioned by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She also wrote that Bangladesh Awami League had won the 7 January election through the people’s mandate.

“This victory is people’s victory and democracy as well,” she insisted.

The prime minister along with her cabinet colleagues paid homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War and placed another wreath at the altar of the National Memorial at 11:00 am today, a day after taking oath to form the government for a record fifth term and fourth in a row.