None can play game with Bangladesh: PM Hasina

She continued: "We have to remain advanced in education, knowledge, technology, science and every sector."
Sheikh Hasina went on saying her government has ensured the basic rights of the people including food, clothes, accommodation, education and health.
She said as per the Constitution that was given by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman just after nine months of the Independence, the present government is moving ahead following every footsteps of the Father of the Nation.
"We have to maintain the pace of this advancement," she said.
In this connection, the prime minister said the government has formulated Perspective Plan-2041 for the future generations while implementing 8th five-year plans after formulating it.
"Delta Plan-2100 has been formulated and we have started to implement some of its plans aiming to give a better life to the people of this delta," she added.
With chairman of Cabinet Committee on Golden Jubilee of Independence and liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque in the chair, secretary of the ministry Khaja Miah delivered the welcome address.
Member secretary of Cabinet Committee on Golden Jubilee of Independence and senior secretary of commerce ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh also spoke.
At the outset of the ceremony, theme song of 50-year celebration of independence was played, while an audio-visual was screened.
The premier also enjoyed the colourful cultural programme.
Sheikh Hasina said that they were able to cut down the poverty rate in the country and no people in Bangladesh will remain landless and homeless.
She said: "InshAllah none will remain landless and homeless in Bangladesh, and we were able to ensure it and advanced much more towards it."
The premier added that Bangladesh will move ahead following the path of Golden Jubilee of the country's independence and expected the future generation would celebrate the centenary of independence in 2071.
Wishing good luck to the future generation (for the celebration of centenary of the country's independence), she said: "We dedicated our present for the future generation."
Sheikh Hasina said that Awami League came to power after winning election in 2008 and since then the party is in office as people of the country have given vote to the AL.
She said that they have got the opportunity to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of the country's independence as people has voted Awami League to remain in office.
"I think it's very pride for me as I've got the opportunity to celebrate silver jubilee of the country's independence and now golden jubilee," Sheikh Hasina said, extending gratitude to the people of the country for keeping trust on her and Awami League.
About the 50-year journey of Bangladesh, she said that the country didn't witness any development in 29 years of the 50 years rather it had been pulled back.
Only Bangabandhu had carried out massive development works and made the country least developed one during his only three-and-a half years tenure immediately after independence, the premier said, adding that when Awami League assumed office in 1996 after 21 years the people of the country started to see the development, but it was stopped after 2001.
She said again the people has been witnessing the development since 2009 and the country has attained the status of developing one as the outcome of the development carried out in the last 13 years in line with the long-term plan of Awami League.
"Per capita income of our people has been increased, average life expectancy has been increased, another important issue is that we have built digital Bangladesh, and each and every house of the country has been lit up with electricity," she added.
After the 15 August, 1975, the premier said, Bangladesh lost the spirit of independence and Joy Bangla Slogan, while 7th March Speech was banned along with the name and picture of Bangabandhu.
"The history of the victory of Bangladesh was suppressed for 21 years in that way, but history can never be erased, rather truth becomes winner. . . today it has been happened," she said.
Mentioning that Awami League handed over power peacefully in 2001, she said that Bangladesh witnessed such peaceful handover of power for this time only in its 50 years.
Sheikh Hasina said that the country witnessed one after another military coup and blood shedding that created difficulties. "But, whenever Awami League was in office, we handed over power after five years peacefully," she added.