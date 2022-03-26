None can play game with Bangladesh: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday firmly declared that there is none who can play game with Bangladesh as well as play ducks and drakes with the fate of its people.

The prime minister made this remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the four-day long "Joy Banglar Joyotsob" at the historical Suhrawardy Udyan, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Cabinet Committee on Golden Jubilee organised the event as part of the closing ceremony of the celebration of 50 years of the country's independence.

Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh is now advancing towards development and prosperity with its irresistible pace. "InshAllah it will continue," she added.

In this connection, she called upon the new generation to maintain the pace of the development following the future plans of the government.

She said Awami League led government has given its plans for the future generations.

"We've implemented the Vision-2021, we've entered in the satellite era, we are building nuclear power plant, we are doing infrastructural development, we are creating employment opportunities, we are setting up 100 economic zones," she said.

Now, no one can neglect Bangladesh ever while people of this country can stand up with their heads ever high in the world arena, she added.