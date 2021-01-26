Number of unfit vehicles soars to 4,81,029: Quader

Besides, he said, punitive actions such as imposing fine, jailing and dumping vehicles are going on against the vehicles without fitness certificates across the country.



Replying to Jatiya Party MP Liakat Hossain Khoka, he said the constriction work on Padma bridge will be completed by June 2022.



The work on this mega project was hindered slightly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Obaidul Quader adding, "Though the pace of work had slowed down a bit, but it did not stop fully."



While replying to a question from Ayan Uddin from Rajshahi-3, Obaidul Quader said there are 3,943.69 kilometres of national highways, 4,882.94 kilometres of regional highways and 13,556.20 kilometres of district highways under the Roads and Highways Department.



In response to Jatiya Party MP Shamim Haider Patwary, Railways minister Nurul Islam Sujon said the government has taken 89 projects since it was formed in 2009 the Awami League and 79 of the projects have been completed.