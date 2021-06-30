Offices, transport to be shut from Thursday

Other lockdown rules
All the tourist spots, resorts and community centres will remain closed while all kinds of public gatherings, including social programmes, birthday and picnic parties, political and religious events will remain suspended until further notice.
The Supreme Court will issue a separate notice on operating court activities while the Bangladesh Bank will issue separate directives to ensure banking services.
The offices, employees and vehicles of the organisations providing emergency services, including law enforcement, agricultural products (fertilizer, seeds, pesticides, machinery), crops, food-laden vehicles, relief distribution, health services, health workers involved in mass inoculation, power, water, gas, fire services, port activities, media (print and electronic media), telephone, private security services, and bank, pharmacy and postal services will remain out of the purview of the restrictions, and their employees can move showing ID cards.
However, the restrictions will not be applicable for carrying goods, emergency services and production.
But the offices related to air, maritime and river and land ports will remain out of the preview of the lockdown.
Industries and factories will remain open subject to maintaining health protocols.
Kitchen markets and shops with daily essentials will remain open from 9:00am to 5:00pm, and customers can purchase their goods following health rules.
Local administrations and the authorities concerned will ensure it.
No one will be allowed to go outside except for certain emergency needs to purchase medicines, daily essentials, to take medical services and burial and cremation of dead bodies, taking Covid-19 jabs and so on. Legal action will be taken against those who are found involved in violating the restrictions.
Hotels and restaurants can operate from 8:00am to 8:00pm with takeaway and online services only.
Those who need to take vaccines can move after showing a vaccine card.
International flights will operate during the lockdown and the passengers going abroad can be allowed to move after showing their air tickets.
The religious affairs ministry will issue separate notices on performing prayers in compliance with health guidelines.
The army will be deployed in aid to the civil administration. District magistrates will ensure in coordination with the local army commander.
District and field administrations will take measures to enforce the directives in a coordinated way involving the Border Guard Bangladesh, police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Ansar and army personnel at the district level.
The ministry and division concerned will provide necessary directives to the field- level administrations.
The public administration ministry will ensure the recruitment of adequate executive magistrates while the director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will take necessary steps to engage law enforcers and local administrations on their behalf.