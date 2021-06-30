Offices, transport to be shut from Thursday

In an effort to prevent the transmission of coronavirus and tackle the current situation in Bangladesh, the government has issued a gazette imposing restrictions on the movement of people and other activities for seven days from Thursday, reports UNB.

The cabinet division issued the notification on Wednesday which will remain in force from 6:00am on 1 July till 12:00am on 7 July.

According to the gazette, all the government, autonomous and private organisations will remain closed during the period.

All modes of public transport, including those of road, river, railway and air, will be suspended during the lockdown. All the shopping malls and markets will also remain closed.