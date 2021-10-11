Online marriage, divorce registration system to be launched soon: Palak

BRAC Gender Justice and Diversity Programme organised the dialogue titled "Digital Generation, Our Generation: Role of Technology in Preventing Child Marriage and Child Labor" marking the World Children's Day-2021 with its executive director Asif Khan in the chair, said a press release.
In order to prevent child marriage, Palak said, respect and dignity must be ensured for women first. No technology or project will work without a psychological change of mind, he added.
Additional deputy inspector general of Bangladesh Police' National Emergency Service Md Tabarak Ullah, associate professor of North South University's electrical and computer engineering department Dr Nova Ahmed, National Specialist and Programme coordinator of ILO Bangladesh Monira Sultana, Marriage Registrars' Association president Mohammad Abdul Wahed and director of BRAC Gender Justice and Diversity Programme Nabanita Chowdhury took part in the dialogue, among others.