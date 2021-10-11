Government

Online marriage, divorce registration system to be launched soon: Palak

BSS
Dhaka
default-image

State minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak Monday said an online registration system for marriage and divorce "bondhon.gov.bd" is going to be launched soon, which would help prevent child marriage.

"The online platform (bondhon.gov.bd) will play a vital role in solving various problems including child marriage," he said while addressing a dialogue at BRAC Center in the city's Mohakhali area.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BRAC Gender Justice and Diversity Programme organised the dialogue titled "Digital Generation, Our Generation: Role of Technology in Preventing Child Marriage and Child Labor" marking the World Children's Day-2021 with its executive director Asif Khan in the chair, said a press release.

In order to prevent child marriage, Palak said, respect and dignity must be ensured for women first. No technology or project will work without a psychological change of mind, he added.

Advertisement

Additional deputy inspector general of Bangladesh Police' National Emergency Service Md Tabarak Ullah, associate professor of North South University's electrical and computer engineering department Dr Nova Ahmed, National Specialist and Programme coordinator of ILO Bangladesh Monira Sultana, Marriage Registrars' Association president Mohammad Abdul Wahed and director of BRAC Gender Justice and Diversity Programme Nabanita Chowdhury took part in the dialogue, among others.

Read more from Government
Advertisement