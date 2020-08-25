Parliamentary body for placing 3 university bills in JS

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Education Ministry on Tuesday recommended placing three university bills in the House after scrutiny, reports BSS.
The parliamentary watchdog made the recommendation at its ninth meeting held in Jatiya Sangsad (JS) with its senior member Md Abdul Quddus in the chair, an official release said.
The members discussed the Chandpur Science and Technology University Bill-2020, Habiganj Agriculture University Bill-2020 and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University Bill-2020 in detail.
Committee members education minister Dipu Moni, deputy minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, AKM Shajahan Kamal, Fazle Hossain Badsha, MA Matin and Abdus Sobhan Miah and other officials concerned were present at the meeting.
At the outset of the meeting, a doa was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and others killed on 15 August 1975, those who were killed in the 21 August grenade attack in 2004, the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War and the people who died of COVID-19.