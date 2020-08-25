Parliamentary body for placing 3 university bills in JS

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Education Ministry on Tuesday recommended placing three university bills in the House after scrutiny, reports BSS.

The parliamentary watchdog made the recommendation at its ninth meeting held in Jatiya Sangsad (JS) with its senior member Md Abdul Quddus in the chair, an official release said.

The members discussed the Chandpur Science and Technology University Bill-2020, Habiganj Agriculture University Bill-2020 and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University Bill-2020 in detail.