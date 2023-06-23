BNP-Jamaat out to destroy the country: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday warned if BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami return to power they will destroy the country, reports UNB.

"Bangladesh must be established as a developing nation. That is possible if only the Awami League remains in power. But those who illegally grabbed power and the terrorist parties like BNP and Jamaat who don’t believe in the spirit of the liberation will destroy this country," she said.

Hasina, also the ruling Awami League president, made the remarks after paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 this morning on the occasion of the party’s 74th founding anniversary.