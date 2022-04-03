PM asks govt officials to ensure services for people

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Sunday asked the government officials to ensure services for the people, saying Bangladesh became independent to change their fate, reports BSS.

"You (officials) should always keep in mind that people are never deprived of getting services because the independence of the country has been attained for changing their destiny," she said.

The premier said this while addressing the certificate distribution and closing ceremony of 121, 122 and 123 law and administration courses at BCS Administration Academy in the city's Shahbag area.

She joined the function virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.