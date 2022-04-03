PM asks govt officials to ensure services for people

Sheikh Hasina directed the young officials of administration to always think about the people and know the area and livelihood of the people of the locality where they are posted for discharging duties.
"You (administration officials) have the highest opportunity to do the welfare of the people," she said.
She also said the young officials of administration would get the opportunity to work in a realistic manner whenever they are posted in higher positions in future through the work experience in the field level.
The prime minister said that, "You will be the key to implementing Vision-2041 adopted by the government to turn Bangladesh into a developed country."
With state minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain in the chair, BCS Administration Academy Rector Mominur Rashid Amin delivered the welcome address.
Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the ministry of Public Administration H N Ashequr Rahman and senior secretary of Public Administration ministry KM Ali Azam also spoke.
An audio-visual documentary on BCS Administration Academy was screened. On behalf of the prime minister, Farhad Hossain handed over the rector award, crests and certificates among the top positions recipients.
A total of 99 participants took part in the 121, 122 and 123 courses. Three rector award recipients - Md Navid Rezwanul Kabir, Md Rakibul Hasan and Rezwana Afrin from 121, 122 and 123 courses respectively expressed their feelings.
Besides, Mahua Afroze and Alauddin of 121, Sabrina Sharmin and Suma Khatun of 122 and Kazi Md Anik Islam and Mehedi Hasan of 123 course secured second and third positions respectively.
The prime minister said that the trained and skilled civil service is one of the most associate tools to implement the commitment of her government.
"What we make commitments, the administration implements it," she said, adding that, "We want you to pull the country ahead with your knowledge, merit and innovative skills, and serve the people."
Referring to the second revolution taken by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the prime minister said if he could implement the activities of the second revolution, Bangladesh would have been established as a developed country in ten years.
But, Bangabandhu was not given this scope as he with most of his family members were assassinated brutally in 1975, she said. She added, "After the killing of Bangabandhu on August 15, people of the country remained deprived and exploited."
Mentioning that Bangabandhu gave directive to the public servants to always serve people, she said, "As a government official, I think that you should work to build the country with the spirit of War of Liberation, non-communal and developed Bangladesh".
She said she wants the country to move forward.
After 21 years, she said Awami League assumed power in 1996 and in the five years, they increased the salary and facilities of government officials as well as continued endeavours to ensure the overall development and welfare of the countrymen.
Sheikh Hasina said the Father of the Nation had started rehabilitation of landless and homeless people, but it was not implemented after his assassination.
Following his footsteps, she said now her government has taken initiative to make sure that no people in the country will remain homeless and address-less.
In this connection, she referred to the Ashrayan-2 project which has been implemented since Awami League assumed power in the second term, as in the first tenure in 1996 they implemented Ashrayan-1 project.
She also extended her gratitude to the field level administration for successfully implementing the Ashrayan project, saying that, "there can be nothing more happiest moments than seeing the smiling faces of homeless people".
Now, Bangladesh has become a developing nation fulfilling all criteria, she said. "As a developing nation, we have to move forward further and make it stronger," she added.
As a daughter of the Father of Nation, Sheikh Hasina said her government has to fulfill the basic rights of people and make Bangladesh a hunger-poverty-exploitation free developed country as dreamt by Bangabandhu.
"You, who are working in field-level administration, are the key to implementing the dream of the Father of the Nation," she said.
Referring to the Constitution's section-7 that stated "people are the owner of the country", she said the goal of her government's all activities is to ensure overall development of the people.
The prime minister said after 1975, who grabbed the power, they only took it as an enjoyment.
But, Sheikh Hasina said, "I am not only the prime minister, also a daughter of Bangabandhu. My responsibility is to ensure the basic rights of each people of the country and make development from grassroots."
About the Perspective Plan-2041, she said they have framed a structure, which may be updated in necessity of time. The country will forward on the basis of the plan through implementing short, medium and long term activities, she added.