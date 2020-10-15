PM Hasina asks administration for stringent measures to stop rape

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday asked the administration for taking extensive measures alongside creating public awareness to stop rape incidents.

“We would have to take elaborate measures to stop the incidents of rape as nowadays it is being occurred hugely. The most important thing is to create awareness among the people to stop it,” she said.

The prime minister simultaneously asked the fresh civil administration officers to work towards meeting the aspirations of the people and thus driving Bangladesh towards prosperity so that the people can move around the world keeping their heads high.

She was addressing the concluding ceremony of the 70th Foundation Training Course at Bangladesh Public Administration Training Centre (BPATC) at Savar from her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital this morning.