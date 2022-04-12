PM Hasina expresses frustration for not having a strong opposition

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged the countrymen to ensure maximum usage of land to produce food to maintain self-sufficiency against the backdrop of the global crisis over the Ukraine conflict.

“After two waves of Covid-19 pandemic, now the Russia-Ukraine war may expose the world to another crisis,” prime minister’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted her as saying at a meeting of PMO officials at her office.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh need to prepare itself for any such crisis, developing its own arrangement to evade any possible food crisis and “that is why no inch of land should be left uncultivated”.

“We have to produce (food) whatever we can,” she said during the meeting, which lasted for nearly three and a half hours, said the Press Secretary.