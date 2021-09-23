PM Hasina for eliminating 'vaccines divides' in world

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called for eliminating "vaccines divides" between the rich and the poor as she placed a six-point proposal joining a high-level talk of the United Nations (UN) in New York.

"Firstly, the most urgent call of the hour is to eliminate "vaccines divides" between the rich and the poor," she said in a pre-recorded speech aired in the talk titled "Delivering the UN Common Agenda: Action to Achieve Equality and Inclusion."

The prime minister, in his second proposal, said, "We need a new paradigm that will address inequality in a holistic manner."

It has deep relations with the SDGs, such as poverty, hunger, gender equality, health, education and job creation, she added.