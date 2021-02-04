PM Hasina for research, crops mapping to boost production

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday laid emphasis on research and crops zone mapping, saying different varieties of crops have to be cultivated on the basis of concerned area’s land fertility, water and environment to yield best outcome at lowest cost.

“We need concrete research and zone mapping on the basis of weather and environment to find out which crops are high yielding with high quality in which areas involving lowest cost,” she said.

The prime minister said this at the cover unveiling ceremony of “The 100 Agro Technologies Atlas” at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC), joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban this morning.

Mentioning the necessity of setting up more regional laboratories to make the agriculture products more quality-full, she said the zone mapping is essential for more and high quality production as Bangladesh is a delta where each variety of crops could be yielded high depending on soil, water, weather and environment in each area.

“We should find out a research method for the zone mapping,” she said, adding it should kept in your (researchers) mind that production is needed to be increased as size of domestic market is being expanded and the same time export of these products is needed for the development of the country.