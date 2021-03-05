PM Hasina for resolving problems with neighbouring countries through discussion

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the problems between neighbouring countries should be resolved through discussions and negotiations.

“There might have problems among the neighbouring countries. We believe that the problems should be resolved through discussions and negotiations,” PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted the prime minister as saying.

The PM said this when visiting Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on her at her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.

The Indian minister praised the prime minister as Bangladesh got out of the Least Development Country status under her dynamic leadership.