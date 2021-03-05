PM Hasina for resolving problems with neighbouring countries through discussion

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday said the problems between neighbouring countries should be resolved through discussions and negotiations.
“There might have problems among the neighbouring countries. We believe that the problems should be resolved through discussions and negotiations,” PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim quoted the prime minister as saying.
The PM said this when visiting Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on her at her official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.
The Indian minister praised the prime minister as Bangladesh got out of the Least Development Country status under her dynamic leadership.
“It’s a great achievement. The development of Bangladesh is miraculous,” Jaisankar quoted as saying.
He informed the prime minister that they had a fruitful talks with Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen regarding the visit of India’s prime minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh to join the celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the country’s independence.
“It’s a great honour for India to join the celebration of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation and Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence,” he added.
Regarding the Covid-19 onslaught, the Indian minister said, “We all of this region face difficulties owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
He reaffirmed the India’s commitment to cooperate Bangladesh to face the coronavirus situation.
The prime minister, however, appreciated the support received from the India on the Covid-19 vaccine.
Mentioning that the nationwide vaccination in Bangladesh started in last month, Sheikh Hasina said that they have taken prompt measures to successfully face the pandemic with engaging all including the government agencies such as armed forces, police, Border Guard Bangladesh and her party leaders and workers.
Due to the government’s timely measures, she said, the economy of Bangladesh is progressing despite facing the Covid-19 pandemic, flooding and cyclone.
The prime minister gifted seven volumes of the Secret Documents of the Pakistani intelligence branch to the Indian minister.
While Jaisankar gifted two books including a book titled “Liberation War of Bangladesh” written by his father K Subrahmanyam, who was an Indian civil servant.
The Indian external affairs minister came to Dhaka on Thursday morning on a brief official visit at an invitation of Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.
PM’s international relation affairs adviser Gowher Rizvi, PM’s principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami were also present at the meeting.