PM Hasina greets new Nepalese PM Sher Bahadur, hopes to strengthen ties

She expressed her deep confidence that under Sher Bahadur Deuba’s able leadership the existing multifarious cooperation between Bangladesh and Nepal will further be deepened through exploring the untapped opportunities in potential sectors of collaboration, according to a media release of the Press Wing of the Prime Minister issued on Thursday.

The PM fondly recalled the recent state visit by the President of Nepal to Bangladesh which added immense value to the celebrations of the twin events of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh.

The country, she said, is on its way to translating the dream of the Bangladesh’s founding father for “Sonar Bangla” into a reality by becoming a developing economy by 2021 and a developed economy by 2041.