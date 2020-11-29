PM Hasina lays foundation stone of Railway Bridge over Jamuna river

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a 4.8km double-line dual-gauge Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge aimed at boosting rail communication between the capital and Western zones of the Railway.

Once constructed, the dedicated dual-gauge double-track railway bridge over the Jamuna river, which will be built some 300 metres upstream of the Bangabandhu bridge that has a single rail line, would be the largest dedicated rail bridge in the country.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence.

Bangladesh Railway, along with the consultant organisations, Oriental Consultants Global Company Limited and Chodai Company Limited of Japan and Development Design Consultants Limited of Bangladesh in association with ACE Consultants Limited of Bangladesh, has already completed a detailed design of the bridge.