PM Hasina mulls area-based specific time power cuts to save fuel

She said that the country witnessed 8-10 hours of power cuts in the past from where her government, taking over office in 2009, increased the electricity generation ensuring an uninterrupted power supply in the country.

She mentioned that the government has accomplished a feat reaching electricity to every house.

The PM said there won't be any indiscriminate load shedding. It will be announced earlier for a specific area and for a specific time, she added.

"If we specify the time for load shedding for specific areas... If we take that step from now on... we will be able to save ourselves from the much harder days coming ahead," she said.

Talking about the recent economic turmoil across the globe due to the impact of coronavirus pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, she said that the prices of fuel oil have soared.

As a result that there is scarcity of power in many countries around the world, she said.

She said that the prices of electricity-producing like diesel, fuel oil, LNG, have increased heavily.



