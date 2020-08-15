PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on his 45th martyrdom anniversary

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the National Mourning Day and the 45th anniversary of his martyrdom.
As part of the state programme, the prime minister paid homage to the architect of the independence by placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 in the capital this morning.
The day is being observed as the National Mourning Day.
After placing wreaths, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time showing respect to the great leader.
A smartly turned out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces gave state salute at that time, while bugle played tune of grief and sombre to the last post.
Munajat was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the 15 August carnage.
Bangabandhu, his spouse Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, his three sons -- Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell -- and most of the family members of three close relatives of Bangabandhu were assassinated in cold blood on 15 August 1975 by a group of disgruntled army men.
Two daughters of Bangabandhu -- prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana -- could escape the carnage as they were staying abroad at that time.
After paying tributes to Bangabandhu, the prime minister along with her daughter Saima Wazed Hossain visited the historic residence of Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 which witnessed one of the world’s most barbaric carnage on this day 45 years ago.
Sheikh Hasina stayed in the house, which has now been turned into Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, for some time.
From Dhanmondi, the prime minister later went to Banani Graveyard where her mother Bangamata Fazilatun Nesa Mujib, brothers Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell and other martyrs of 15 August were laid to eternal rest.
She placed floral wreaths and spread flower petals on their graves.
She also offered Fateha and doa seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyrs of 15 August.