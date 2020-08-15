PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on his 45th martyrdom anniversary

The day is being observed as the National Mourning Day.

After placing wreaths, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time showing respect to the great leader.

A smartly turned out contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces gave state salute at that time, while bugle played tune of grief and sombre to the last post.

Munajat was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the 15 August carnage.

Bangabandhu, his spouse Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, his three sons -- Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell -- and most of the family members of three close relatives of Bangabandhu were assassinated in cold blood on 15 August 1975 by a group of disgruntled army men.