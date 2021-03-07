PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the historic 7 March.

The prime minister paid the homage by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the capital city this morning.

After placing the wreaths, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of the independence.

Sheikh Rehana, younger daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman accompanied her sister and prime minister Sheikh Hasina while a munajat was offered praying salvation of the departed souls of the 15 August 1975 martyrs.